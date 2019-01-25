JP Cooper
John Paul Cooper (born 1 November 1983), known professionally as JP Cooper, is an English singer and songwriter. He is best known for featuring on the Jonas Blue single "Perfect Strangers". The song was certified platinum in the UK. His follow-up solo single is "September Song". He is signed to Island Records.
- JP Cooper - She's On My Mindhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jvmsn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jvmsn.jpg2017-10-13T13:37:23.000ZJP Cooper performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jvlnx
JP Cooper - She's On My Mind
- Gary Barlow performs She’s On My Mindhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jry6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jry6v.jpg2017-10-12T16:14:00.000ZGary sits at Elton’s piano for a cover of JP Cooper’s song in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jrvx1
Gary Barlow performs She’s On My Mind
- JP Cooper Live Session!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bp4l8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bp4l8.jpg2017-08-06T12:12:00.000ZJP Cooper perform two live songs in the Musicians' Circle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bp3nx
JP Cooper Live Session!
- JP Cooper - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zbr5b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zbr5b.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZThis set was a real tear-jerker. Be warned heartstrings will be pulled.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0545fcc
JP Cooper - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
Perfect Strangers (feat. JP Cooper)
Jonas Blue
Perfect Strangers (feat. JP Cooper)
Perfect Strangers (feat. JP Cooper)
Ordinary People (feat. JP Cooper)
Bugzy Malone
Ordinary People (feat. JP Cooper)
Ordinary People (feat. JP Cooper)
September Song
JP Cooper
September Song
September Song
Dancing (Dawn Wall Remix) (feat. JP Cooper)
Friction
Dancing (Dawn Wall Remix) (feat. JP Cooper)
Dancing (Dawn Wall Remix) (feat. JP Cooper)
Passport Home
JP Cooper
Passport Home
Passport Home
One More Time / Again - Radio 1 Session - 15/12/2016
JP Cooper
One More Time / Again - Radio 1 Session - 15/12/2016
September Song
JP Cooper
September Song
September Song
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Back to artist