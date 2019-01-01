Charles Frederick SouthOrganist/composer. Born 1850. Died 1916
Charles Frederick South
1850
Charles Frederick South Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Frederick South (1850–1916) was a cathedral organist, who served at Salisbury Cathedral. A couple of Anglican chants by him are still in use.
