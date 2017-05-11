Valentina Monetta
Valentina Monetta (born 1 March 1975) is a Sammarinese singer. She is best known for representing San Marino in the 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017 Eurovision Song Contests. She also announced the Sammarinese points at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015. In the 2014 contest, Monetta became the first Sammarinese entry to qualify for the final.
Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson (San Marino): Spirit of the Night
2017-03-29
Written by: Ralph Siegel, Jutta Staudenmayer, Steven Barnacle
Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson (San Marino): Spirit of the Night
Spirit of the Night
Maybe (Forse)
The Social Network Song (San Marino)
