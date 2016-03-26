Emil ViklickýBorn 23 November 1948
Emil Viklický
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be1acf79-4315-48a0-8970-36b83ffcb7a5
Emil Viklický Biography (Wikipedia)
Emil Viklický (born November 23, 1948 in Olomouc) is a Czech jazz pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emil Viklický Tracks
Sort by
Buhaina
Emil Viklický
Buhaina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buhaina
Last played on
Emil Viklický Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist