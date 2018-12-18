Paul BuchananScottish alt. pop musician, of Blue Nile. Born 16 April 1956
Paul Buchanan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5nh.jpg
1956-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be196a00-8fd5-4fca-933c-6d65d88e56ce
Paul Buchanan Performances & Interviews
Paul Buchanan Tracks
Sort by
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs) (feat. Paul Buchanan)
Texas
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs) (feat. Paul Buchanan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7jb.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs) (feat. Paul Buchanan)
Last played on
Mid Air
Paul Buchanan
Mid Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
Mid Air
Last played on
Message Of Love
Robin Danar
Message Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
Message Of Love
Last played on
Sleep
Texas
Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7jb.jpglink
Sleep
Last played on
Starless
Starless
Starless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starless
Last played on
My True Country
Paul Buchanan
My True Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
My True Country
Last played on
After Dark
Paul Buchanan
After Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
After Dark
Last played on
Starless
Paul Buchanan
Starless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
Starless
Last played on
Let's Go Out Tonight
Craig Armstrong
Let's Go Out Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhwm.jpglink
Let's Go Out Tonight
Last played on
Starless (feat. Paul Buchanan)
Starless
Starless (feat. Paul Buchanan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
Starless (feat. Paul Buchanan)
Last played on
I Remember You
Paul Buchanan
I Remember You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
I Remember You
Last played on
Cars Are In The Garden
Paul Buchanan
Cars Are In The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cars Are In The Garden
Performer
Last played on
I Can't Give Everything Away
Paul Buchanan
I Can't Give Everything Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Give Everything Away
Performer
Girl Loves Me
Laura Mvula
Girl Loves Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6qh.jpglink
Girl Loves Me
Ashes To Ashes
s t a r g a z e
Ashes To Ashes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Ashes To Ashes
Half the World
Paul Buchanan
Half the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
Half the World
Last played on
Summer's On It's Way
Paul Buchanan
Summer's On It's Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nh.jpglink
Summer's On It's Way
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e63p6q
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-29T21:39:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx122.jpg
29
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Paul Buchanan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist