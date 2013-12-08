Icy Demons
Icy Demons Biography (Wikipedia)
Icy Demons is an experimental music project started by Bablicon's Griffin Rodriguez (credited as Blue Hawaii) and Man Man / Need New Body's Christopher Powell (Pow Pow). A project of various Chicago musicians, they have released three albums, Fight Back! on the Elephant 6-associated label Cloud Recordings, Tears of a Clone on Eastern Developments Music, and Miami Ice on the label started by Rodriguez and Powell called Obey Your Brain.
Icy Demons Tracks
