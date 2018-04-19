Duncan JamesEnglish singer and actor, member of "Blue". Born 7 April 1978
Duncan James
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk71.jpg
1978-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be173053-581b-4b0a-aa78-571435f2dddc
Duncan James Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan James (born 7 April 1978) is an English singer, actor and television presenter. He is best known as a member of the boy band Blue from 2000 to 2005 and again from 2009 following their reformation. He is also known for playing Ryan Knight in Hollyoaks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duncan James Tracks
Sort by
Over The Rainbow
Duncan James
Over The Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk71.jpglink
Over The Rainbow
Last played on
I Believe My Heart (feat. Keedie)
Duncan James
I Believe My Heart (feat. Keedie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk71.jpglink
I Believe My Heart (feat. Keedie)
Last played on
Serious
Duncan James & Sheridan Smith
Serious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serious
Performer
Last played on
Sooner Or Later
Duncan James
Sooner Or Later
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk71.jpglink
Sooner Or Later
Last played on
I Believe My Heart
Keedie
I Believe My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk71.jpglink
I Believe My Heart
Last played on
Duncan James Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist