Delta Heavy (often stylised as DELTΔ HEΔVY) is a British electronic music production duo from London. The duo consists of Ben Hall and Simon James. They describe their genre as anything between 110 and 174 BPM. They found fame with their 2012 single "Get By", which entered the UK Indie Chart at number 30. The duo's debut album, Paradise Lost, was released on 18 March 2016 through RAM Records.