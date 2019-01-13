I Was a Cub ScoutFormed June 2005. Disbanded 14 July 2008
I Was a Cub Scout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk6x.jpg
2005-06
I Was a Cub Scout Biography (Wikipedia)
I Was a Cub Scout were a two-piece synthpop/indie rock band from Nottingham, England, consisting of Todd Marriott (vocals, synthesizers, guitar, formerly of Through Winter) and William Bowerman (drums, formerly of Sixteen Hours). The band started in 2005, and split in July 2008.
I Was a Cub Scout Tracks
Save Your Wishes
Save Your Wishes
Save Your Wishes
P's and Q's IV
P's and Q's IV
P's and Q's IV
Pink Squares
Pink Squares
Pink Squares
