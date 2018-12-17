The Cantamus Girls Choir is a choir based in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and consists of approximately forty girls aged between thirteen and nineteen. The choir was founded in 1968 by two married couples: Pamela (Director) and Geoffrey Thompson (Treasurer), and Sheila (Secretary) and Ivan Haslam (Tickets/CD). A Junior Choir was added in 1992 taking girls aged 9, who graduate into the Senior Choir at an appropriate time.

Michael Neaum became the accompanist in 1976 and retired officially in 2006. Ann Irons joined as Assistant Director in 1976. Elaine Guy was a former member and became a Vocal Tutor in 1983. Joy Nicol became a Vocal Tutor in 1995 but died in 2010, aged 45. Philip Robinson was appointed an accompanist in 2006. Notable titles are the Choir of the World title at the 1997 Llangollen Eisteddfod, Olympic Champions title at the World Choir Games in 2004 and 2006, and the Grand Prix award at the Riva de Garda Festival in 1996.

In December 2005, the choir recorded the EMI Album 'Cantamus' one track of which entered the UK Singles Chart with their cover version of "Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime".