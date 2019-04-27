Pi'erre BourneUS rapper, producer. Born 19 September 1993
Pi'erre Bourne
1993-09-19
Pi'erre Bourne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Timothy Jenks (born September 19, 1993), known professionally as Pi'erre Bourne, is an American record producer, rapper, songwriter, and audio engineer. He is known for producing the singles "Magnolia" by Playboi Carti, and "Gummo" by 6ix9ine, which peaked at number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100. His producer tag, "Yo Pierre, you wanna come out here?" which is a line sampled from an episode of The Jamie Foxx Show, which after the release of American rapper Playboi Carti's breakout track "Magnolia" from his eponymous debut commercial mixtape Playboi Carti (2017) became a viral phenomenon and an internet meme leading the tag to become widely known and Bourne to break out as a producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pi'erre Bourne Tracks
