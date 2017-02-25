LarssonBerlin DJ & producer Lars Brämer
Larsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be0d4173-0ffe-4933-bdca-e6600122b340
Larsson Tracks
Sort by
En vintersaga op.18 - 4 vignettes to Shakespeare's Play
Larsson
En vintersaga op.18 - 4 vignettes to Shakespeare's Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
En vintersaga op.18 - 4 vignettes to Shakespeare's Play
Last played on
En vintersaga (four vignettes to Shakespeare's A Winter's Tale) Op.18
Larsson
En vintersaga (four vignettes to Shakespeare's A Winter's Tale) Op.18
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Serenade for Strings, Op 12
Larsson
Little Serenade for Strings, Op 12
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Serenade for Strings, Op 12
Last played on
En Vintersaga (The Winters Tale) Op. 18
Larsson
En Vintersaga (The Winters Tale) Op. 18
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Vintersaga (The Winters Tale) Op. 18
Last played on
Larsson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist