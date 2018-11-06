DANGERDOOMFormed 2004. Disbanded 2006
DANGERDOOM
2004
DANGERDOOM Biography (Wikipedia)
Danger Doom (stylized as DANGERDOOM) was a hip hop project consisting of Danger Mouse and MF DOOM. Their first album, The Mouse and the Mask, was released in 2005, and followed by the Occult Hymn EP in 2006.
DANGERDOOM Tracks
Old School (feat. Talib Kweli)
Old School (feat. Talib Kweli)
Sofa King
Sofa King
Old School Rules (feat. Talib Kweli)
Old School Rules (feat. Talib Kweli)
Benzi Box (feat. CeeLo Green)
Benzi Box (feat. CeeLo Green)
Mincemeat
Mincemeat
Old School Rules (feat. Talib Kweli)
The Mask ft Ghostface
The Mask ft Ghostface
Perfect Hair
Perfect Hair
