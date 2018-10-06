Benny MartinBluegrass fiddler and guitar player. Born 8 May 1928. Died 13 March 2001
Benny Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-05-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be09d574-2683-4415-bc5d-deba285a2920
Benny Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Benny Edward Martin (May 8, 1928 - March 13, 2001), was an American bluegrass fiddler who invented the 8-string fiddle. Throughout his musical career he performed with artists such as the Bluegrass Boys, Don Reno, the Smoky Mountain Boys and Flatt and Scruggs, and later performed and recorded with the Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Johnnie and Jack, and the Stonemans, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benny Martin Tracks
Sort by
Little Footprints In The Snow
Benny Martin
Little Footprints In The Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Benny Martin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist