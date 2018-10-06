Benny Edward Martin (May 8, 1928 - March 13, 2001), was an American bluegrass fiddler who invented the 8-string fiddle. Throughout his musical career he performed with artists such as the Bluegrass Boys, Don Reno, the Smoky Mountain Boys and Flatt and Scruggs, and later performed and recorded with the Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Johnnie and Jack, and the Stonemans, among others.