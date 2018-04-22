Jonathan Crow
Jonathan Crow is the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's concertmaster and a violinist in the New Orford String Quartet.
In 2005 Jonathan Crow joined the Schulich School of Music at McGill University as Assistant Professor of Violin and was appointed Associate Professor of Violin in 2010. He is currently Associate Professor of Violin at the University of Toronto, Faculty of Music.
Crow was born in Prince George, British Columbia. He plays a 1738 del Gesù violin.
Fugue No 3 in F Major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fugue No 3 in F Major
Fugue No 3 in F Major
The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (Scheherazade)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (Scheherazade)
The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (Scheherazade)
