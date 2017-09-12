Adalberto Álvarez y su SonLatino band. Formed 1984
Adalberto Álvarez y su Son
1984
Biography (Wikipedia)
Adalberto Álvarez y su Son is the band founded in 1984 by Cuban pianist Adalberto Álvarez.
Tracks
Lo Que Me Paso En La Guagua
