Goffredo PetrassiBorn 6 July 1904. Died 3 March 2003
1904-07-06
Goffredo Petrassi Biography (Wikipedia)
Goffredo Petrassi (16 July 1904 – 3 March 2003) was an Italian composer of modern classical music, conductor, and teacher. He is considered one of the most influential Italian composers of the twentieth century.
Goffredo Petrassi Tracks
Partita for orchestra: 1st mvt - Galiarda
Orchestra
Last played on
Nonsense
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Partita for Orchestra
Last played on
C'era una vecchia di Polla from Nonsense-Songs
Last played on
