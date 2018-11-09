Letters to Cleo is an alternative rock band from Boston, Massachusetts, best known for the 1994 single, "Here & Now", from their full-length debut album, Aurora Gory Alice. The band's members are Kay Hanley, Greg McKenna, Michael Eisenstein, Stacy Jones, Scott Riebling, and later, Tom Polce.

The group disbanded in 2000 but reunited for a small tour in 2008. In 2016 the band reunited, and on October 14, 2016, released an EP, titled Back to Nebraska.