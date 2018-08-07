Ray Wylie HubbardBorn 13 November 1946
Ray Wylie Hubbard
1946-11-13
Ray Wylie Hubbard Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Wylie Hubbard (born November 13, 1946) is an American singer and songwriter.
Drunken Poet's Dream
Drunken Poet's Dream
Tell The Devil I'm Getting There As Fast As I Can
Homegrown Tomatoes
Homegrown Tomatoes
Down Home Country Blues
Dangerous Spirits
Dangerous Spirits
All Loose Things
All Loose Things
The Beauty Way
The Beauty Way
Three Days Straight
Three Days Straight
Last Train To Amsterdam>
Last Train To Amsterdam>
Without Love (WeÕre Just WastinÕ Time)
Without Love (WeÕre Just WastinÕ Time)
New Year's Eve At The Gates Of Hell
New Year's Eve At The Gates Of Hell
South of The River
South of The River
Coricidin Bottle
Coricidin Bottle
Lazarus
Lazarus
Screw You We're From Texas
Screw You We're From Texas
Rock 'N' Roll Is A Dangerous Game
Rock 'N' Roll Is A Dangerous Game
A Enlightenment, B Embarkment, Hint there is no C
