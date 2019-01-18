Gary's Gang was an American R&B/pop rock group best known for their U.S. hit "Keep on Dancin'," reaching #41 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978. The song also climbed to #8 in the UK Singles Chart, #14 on the Hot Soul Singles chart in 1978 and also made #1 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart, as did two of the group's other songs: "Do It At the Disco" and "Let's Lovedance Tonight". The latter was later used as the sampling background track to Soulsearcher's 1999 #20 Club Play hit, "Can't Get Enough".

In the 1980s Gary's Gang enjoyed further U.S. and European success with the 1982 single "Knock Me Out" (#45 UK) and the 1983 hit "Makin' Music", which reached #8 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart. Brian Chin of Billboard described "Knock Me Out" to be "midtempoed and very pop, it shares much of the soft-edged production styling and doowoppish vocals of the group's earlier work."