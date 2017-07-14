Endless BoogieFormed 1997
Endless Boogie
1997
Endless Boogie Biography
Endless Boogie is an American rock band, formed in 1997 in Brooklyn, New York. The current line-up of the band consists of Paul Major (vocals, guitar), Jesper Eklow (guitar), Marc Razo (bass) and Harry Druzd (drums). The band takes its name from John Lee Hooker's 1971 album of the same name.
The band is known for "its minimalist jams both onstage and on record."
Vibe Killer
Endless Boogie
Vibe Killer
Vibe Killer
Taking Out the Trash
Endless Boogie
Taking Out the Trash
Taking Out the Trash
Tarmac City
Endless Boogie
Tarmac City
Tarmac City
