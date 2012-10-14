The MakersUS garage rock band. Formed 1991
The Makers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bde9bb95-6eb9-4b9e-a09a-f61302c50552
The Makers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Makers are a garage rock/rock-n-roll band from Spokane, Washington, formed in 1991 with releases on Estrus Records, Sub Pop Records and are currently on Kill Rock Stars Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Makers Tracks
Sort by
Don't Challenge Me
The Makers
Don't Challenge Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Challenge Me
Last played on
The Makers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist