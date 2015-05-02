Electrocutango is an electrotango project founded by Sverre Indris Joner, based in Oslo, Norway.

Their first album Felino is mainly original music created for TanGhost, a tango/theater performance based on Henrik Ibsen's play Ghosts, directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (2004). The show was choreographed by famous Argentinian tango dancer Pablo Verón, who also acted in the performance. The music was awarded the prestigious Norwegian Edvard Award for "Best Music composed to stage/film/other art forms" in 2005. In 2006, the performance toured theaters worldwide, visiting Dramaten in Stockholm, Ivan Vazov National Theatre in Bulgaria, and also theaters in Prague, Helsinki, The Faeroe Islands, Shanghai and Beijing.

Electrocutango released their second CD, Adrenalina, in April 2011. The release-tour included venues in Buenos Aires like Club Catedral, Sanata Bar, Notorious and La Viruta. During their concert in Academia Nacional de tango, Sverre Indris Joner was given the honorary title "Academico Correspondiente" of the academy by the president Horacio Ferrer.