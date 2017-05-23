Pascal GalletPianist. Born 6 October 1968
Pascal Gallet
1968-10-06
Pascal Gallet Biography (Wikipedia)
Pascal Gallet is a French classical pianist.
Sonatine pour trompette et piano
Jean Françaix
Sonatine pour trompette et piano
Sonatine pour trompette et piano
