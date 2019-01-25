The ElginsFormed 1962. Disbanded 1967
The Elgins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsv8.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bde4694e-827b-4eb3-9e75-954613fd1445
The Elgins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Elgins were an American vocal group on the Motown label, active from the late 1950s to 1967. Their most successful record was "Heaven Must Have Sent You", written and produced by the Holland–Dozier–Holland team, which was a hit in the US in 1966, and in the UK when reissued in 1971.
The Elgins Tracks
Heaven Must Have Sent You
The Elgins
The Elgins
Heaven Must Have Sent You
Heaven Must Have Sent You
Put Yourself In My Place
The Elgins
The Elgins
Put Yourself In My Place
Put Yourself In My Place
It's Been A Long Long Time
The Elgins
The Elgins
It's Been A Long Long Time
It's Been A Long Long Time
