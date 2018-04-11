In 2003 JKeyz released His Debut EP 'Revolution' with OZ and Carerra which first aired on the BBC Asian Network on the Breakfast Show and was immediately approached by Bollywood to have his title track 'without you' reworked for the main theme of Bollywood film 'I Proud to be Indian' titled 'Kayalan wich'. Two year later in 2005 JKeyz Drum & Bass remix of traditional hindi track “Tumhi meri Mandir” had its debut with the BBC and featured on the BBC EP Bobby Friction and Nihal presents album. The track was released globally and also made the commercial DNB charts.