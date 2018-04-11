Raas MastersJKEYZ
Raas Masters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01hvtn0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bde31f0a-37ac-44d1-88b6-214f0fe7cca7
Raas Masters Biography (BBC)
In 2003 JKeyz released His Debut EP 'Revolution' with OZ and Carerra which first aired on the BBC Asian Network on the Breakfast Show and was immediately approached by Bollywood to have his title track 'without you' reworked for the main theme of Bollywood film 'I Proud to be Indian' titled 'Kayalan wich'. Two year later in 2005 JKeyz Drum & Bass remix of traditional hindi track “Tumhi meri Mandir” had its debut with the BBC and featured on the BBC EP Bobby Friction and Nihal presents album. The track was released globally and also made the commercial DNB charts.
Raas Masters Tracks
Sort by
Back To My Other Life (feat. Carrera, Salman Gita & Hemina)
OZ
Back To My Other Life (feat. Carrera, Salman Gita & Hemina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Back To My Other Life (feat. Carrera, Salman Gita & Hemina)
Last played on
Pavagadh
Raas Masters
Pavagadh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020hf1p.jpglink
Pavagadh
Last played on
Gold
Gujubhai & jkeyz
Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Gold
Performer
Last played on
Looking At The Sunshine
Raas Masters
Looking At The Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Looking At The Sunshine
Last played on
Zara Zara (Tropical House Remix)
Raas Masters
Zara Zara (Tropical House Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Zara Zara (Tropical House Remix)
Last played on
Gold
Raas Masters
Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Gold
Performer
Last played on
Pankhida
Raas Masters
Pankhida
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Pankhida
Last played on
Coloured Claps (Rang Taali)
Raas Masters
Coloured Claps (Rang Taali)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Coloured Claps (Rang Taali)
Last played on
PANKHIDA THE BIRD SONG
Raas Masters
PANKHIDA THE BIRD SONG
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
PANKHIDA THE BIRD SONG
Last played on
PAVAGADH MP3
Raas Masters
PAVAGADH MP3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
PAVAGADH MP3
Last played on
Coloured Claps
Raas Masters
Coloured Claps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Coloured Claps
Last played on
Gold
Guju Bhai
Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold
Performer
Last played on
Coloured Claps (Rang Taali)
jkeyz & Raas Masters
Coloured Claps (Rang Taali)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coloured Claps (Rang Taali)
Performer
Last played on
Beautiful
Raas Masters
Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Beautiful
Last played on
Gold
Raas Masters
Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Gold
Last played on
Rang Taali
Raas Masters
Rang Taali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvtn0.jpglink
Rang Taali
Last played on
Back to artist