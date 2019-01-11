Eesti RahvusmeeskoorFormed 1944
Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bddf8bbe-1b89-428d-96b1-bf6655d36a69
Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor Tracks
Sort by
Gesang der Geistern über den Wassern, Op 167
Franz Schubert
Gesang der Geistern über den Wassern, Op 167
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Gesang der Geistern über den Wassern, Op 167
Last played on
Naarisokk (The Christmas Goat)
Gustav Ernesaks
Naarisokk (The Christmas Goat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naarisokk (The Christmas Goat)
Last played on
Igavik (Eternity) for male choir and orchestra
Erkki-Sven Tüür
Igavik (Eternity) for male choir and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy43.jpglink
Igavik (Eternity) for male choir and orchestra
Last played on
Murdunud aer (The broken oar)
Ester Mägi
Murdunud aer (The broken oar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murdunud aer (The broken oar)
Last played on
Palumine (A Prayer)
Artur Kapp
Palumine (A Prayer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmym.jpglink
Palumine (A Prayer)
Last played on
Igavik (Eternity)
Erkki-Sven Tüür
Igavik (Eternity)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy43.jpglink
Igavik (Eternity)
Choir
Last played on
Men's Songs, Vol. 1 - No. 4 Viinalaul (Drinking Song)
Veljo Tormis
Men's Songs, Vol. 1 - No. 4 Viinalaul (Drinking Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Men's Songs, Vol. 1 - No. 4 Viinalaul (Drinking Song)
Last played on
O Oirens - for chorus and wind ensemble
Toivo Tulev
O Oirens - for chorus and wind ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Oirens - for chorus and wind ensemble
Last played on
Songs from Dolores' Songbook
Tõnu Kõrvits
Songs from Dolores' Songbook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs from Dolores' Songbook
Conductor
Last played on
A Song for Lemminkainen, Op 31 No 1
Jean Sibelius
A Song for Lemminkainen, Op 31 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
A Song for Lemminkainen, Op 31 No 1
Last played on
Ave Maria
Eduard Tubin
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z57.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Pohjarannik (The North Coast) - poem for bass soloist, male choir and organ
Andres Paas
Pohjarannik (The North Coast) - poem for bass soloist, male choir and organ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pohjarannik (The North Coast) - poem for bass soloist, male choir and organ
Last played on
Shrovetide songs [Vastlalaulud:Estonian calendar songs pt.3] for 2 choruses (feat. Ants Soots & Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor)
Veljo Tormis
Shrovetide songs [Vastlalaulud:Estonian calendar songs pt.3] for 2 choruses (feat. Ants Soots & Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Shrovetide songs [Vastlalaulud:Estonian calendar songs pt.3] for 2 choruses (feat. Ants Soots & Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor)
Last played on
Chorus No.7 'You are Great, Lord' - from the oratorio 'Hiiob' [Job]
Artur Kapp
Chorus No.7 'You are Great, Lord' - from the oratorio 'Hiiob' [Job]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmym.jpglink
Chorus No.7 'You are Great, Lord' - from the oratorio 'Hiiob' [Job]
Last played on
Symphony no. 13 in B flat minor Op.113 (Babiy Yar) for bass solo, bass choir and orchestra
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no. 13 in B flat minor Op.113 (Babiy Yar) for bass solo, bass choir and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony no. 13 in B flat minor Op.113 (Babiy Yar) for bass solo, bass choir and orchestra
Last played on
Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist