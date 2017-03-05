Ron AtkinsonBorn 18 March 1939
Ron Atkinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bddc5b57-ab3e-490b-8800-765a418d6a07
Ron Atkinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Frederick Atkinson (born 18 March 1939), commonly known as Big Ron, is an English former football player and manager. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he was one of Britain's best-known football pundits.
He spent his playing career at Oxford United, where he still holds the club record for appearances. As a manager, he won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983 and 1985 and the Football League Cup with Sheffield Wednesday in 1991 and Aston Villa in 1994.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ron Atkinson Tracks
Sort by
Thats Life
Ron Atkinson
Thats Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thats Life
Last played on
Come Fly With Me
Ron Atkinson
Come Fly With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Fly With Me
Last played on
Back to artist