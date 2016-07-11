Court Yard HoundsFormed 2009
Court Yard Hounds
2009
Court Yard Hounds Biography (Wikipedia)
Court Yard Hounds is an American country music and folk duo, founded by sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Robison. They, along with Natalie Maines, make up the Dixie Chicks. The sisters decided to record a side project under a different name. Court Yard Hounds, featuring Robison for the first time as lead vocalist, released a debut album for Columbia Records, the same label for which the Dixie Chicks has recorded, on May 4, 2010. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, initially selling 61,000 copies. It has sold approximately 825,000 copies in the United States.
Court Yard Hounds Tracks
Amelita
Court Yard Hounds
Amelita
Amelita
The Coast
Court Yard Hounds
The Coast
The Coast
Rock all night
Court Yard Hounds
Rock all night
Rock all night
See You In The Spring
Court Yard Hounds
See You In The Spring
See You In The Spring
Phoebe
Court Yard Hounds
Phoebe
Phoebe
Aimless Upward
Court Yard Hounds
Aimless Upward
Aimless Upward
Gets you down
Court Yard Hounds
Gets you down
Gets you down
The Road you Take
Court Yard Hounds
The Road you Take
The Road you Take
Sunshine
Court Yard Hounds
Sunshine
Sunshine
Skyline
Court Yard Hounds
Skyline
Skyline
I miss you
Court Yard Hounds
I miss you
I miss you
