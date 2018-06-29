Earl Robinson40s US folk artist. Born 2 July 1910. Died 20 July 1991
Earl Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1910-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdd9f8ea-c3d6-450a-80a0-5cf9bf178dfa
Earl Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Hawley Robinson (July 2, 1910 – July 20, 1991) was a composer, arranger and folk music singer-songwriter from Seattle, Washington. Robinson is remembered for his music, including the cantata "Ballad for Americans" and songs such as "Joe Hill" and "Black and White", which expressed his left-leaning political views. He wrote many popular songs and music for Hollywood films. He was a member of the Communist Party from the 1930s to the 1950s.
The jazz clarinetist Perry Robinson (1938–2018) was his son.
Earl Robinson Tracks
The Ballad of Joe Hill
Earl Robinson
The Ballad of Joe Hill
Joe Hill
Earl Robinson
Joe Hill
Joe Hill
