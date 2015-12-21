Got a GirlFormed 2012
Got a Girl
2012
Got a Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Got a Girl is an American musical duo consisting of actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead and music producer Dan the Automator that formed in 2012. The band's first studio album, I Love You but I Must Drive Off This Cliff Now was released in 2014.
Got a Girl Tracks
I'll Never Hold You Back
Did We Live Too Fast
Everywhere I Go
Friday Night
Did We Live Too Fast
There's A Revolution
