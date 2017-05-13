Hovig Demirjian (Western Armenian: Յովիկ Տէմիրճեան; Greek: Χοβίκ Ντεμιρτζιάν; Eastern Armenian: Հովիկ Դեմիրճյան; born 3 January 1989), also known by the mononym Hovig, is a Cypriot singer. He represented Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Gravity", finishing in 21st place.