Gene “Bowlegs” MillerAmerican trumpeter. Born 27 May 1933. Died 25 December 1987
1933-05-27
Gene "Bowlegs" Miller (May 27, 1933 – December 25, 1987) was an American trumpeter and band leader.
Toddlin'
