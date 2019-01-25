Carl Cox speaks to Danny Howard about mental health in dance music

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06c252k.jpg

2018-06-25T11:19:00.000Z

Carl Cox talks about mental health in dance music, Avicii and the pressures of touring.

