Fikret Kızılok
Fikret Kızılok Biography (Wikipedia)
Fikret Kızılok (November 10, 1946 – September 22, 2001) was a Turkish rock musician. He was a pioneer of Anatolian rock, a prolific songwriter, impresario, multi-instrumentalist, and an early experimentalist. Due to a heart disease, he died on September 22, 2001.
