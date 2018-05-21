Love City Groove represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 1995, with their self-titled song after being the runaway winner in a public vote. The song finished tenth with 76 points; and peaked at #7 on the UK Singles Chart.

Love City Groove were formed by the producer and songwriter, Stephen 'Beanz' Rudden - who at the time was a staff writer at Warner Chappell publishing company. Rudden had worked with fellow Warner Chappell writer Tatiana Mais also known as 'Q-Tee', producing one of her songs and requested that she rap over a song he had written, called "Sentence of Love". Q-Tee believing that a male rapper was also needed, arrived at the studio with Jay Williams - a student at the BRIT School For Performing Arts & Technology. Rudden had written the song at his West Hempstead studio in December 1993 where he had met Paul Hardy, who later sang the chorus, 'In the morning, when the sun shines'. In February 1994, Rudden took the rap parts and mixed them in with the new chorus track sung by Hardy. He presented the song to his A&R rep, Dave Ambrose at Planet 3 Records, which was to be released later that year. However, Jonathan King heard it at BBC and requested that the song be submitted for 'A Song for Europe' in 1995. The final line up of the band consisted of Stephen Rudden, Jay Williams, Yinka Charles (a.k.a. 'Reason') and Paul Hardy.