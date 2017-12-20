James Lynam MolloyBorn August 1837. Died 4 February 1909
James Lynam Molloy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1837-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdcceaa4-51c9-4d9d-a746-cdb6993bc64b
James Lynam Molloy Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lynam Molloy (c.August 1837 – 4 February 1909) was an Irish composer, poet, and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Lynam Molloy Tracks
Sort by
Love's Old Sweet Song
James Lynam Molloy
Love's Old Sweet Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hg6.jpglink
Love's Old Sweet Song
Last played on
Love's Old Sweet Song
James Lynam Molloy
Love's Old Sweet Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnq.jpglink
Love's Old Sweet Song
Orchestra
Last played on
Love's Old Sweet Song
James Lynam Molloy
Love's Old Sweet Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love's Old Sweet Song
Performer
Last played on
Love's Old Sweet Song
James Lynam Molloy
Love's Old Sweet Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love's Old Sweet Song
Last played on
Back to artist