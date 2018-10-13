MagooUK indie rock band. Formed 1992
Magoo
1992
Magoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Magoo are an English indie rock band who formed in Norfolk, England, in 1992.
Magoo Tracks
Sons and Daughters of Disaster
Radio Shack
Radio Shack
Queen Of The 8-Bus Singers
Beep Me 911 (feat. 702 & Magoo)
Baxter Preminger
Baxter Preminger
Valley as a Whole (John Peel session 12 12 1995)
Eye Spy (John Peel session 12 12 1995)
Eye Spy (John Peel session 12 12 1995)
Billion Dollar Brain
Billion Dollar Brain
Call Out The Crash Squad
