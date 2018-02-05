REO SpeedwagonFormed 1967
REO Speedwagon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtfq.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdc70372-7e8a-4cb9-8d33-f036b3b7cdc1
REO Speedwagon Biography (Wikipedia)
REO Speedwagon (originally styled as R.E.O. Speedwagon) is an American rock band from Champaign, Illinois. Formed in 1967, the band cultivated a following during the 1970s and achieved significant commercial success throughout the 1980s. Hi Infidelity (1980) contained four US Top 40 hits and is the group's best-selling album, with over ten million copies sold.
Over the course of its career, the band has sold more than 40 million records and has charted thirteen Top 40 hits, including the number ones "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling". REO Speedwagon's mainstream popularity waned in the late 1980s, but the band remains a popular live act.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
REO Speedwagon Tracks
Sort by
Keep On Loving You
REO Speedwagon
Keep On Loving You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtfq.jpglink
Keep On Loving You
Last played on
Can't Fight This Feeling
REO Speedwagon
Can't Fight This Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtfq.jpglink
Can't Fight This Feeling
Last played on
Take It On The Run
REO Speedwagon
Take It On The Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtfq.jpglink
Take It On The Run
Last played on
Playlists featuring REO Speedwagon
Latest REO Speedwagon News
REO Speedwagon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist