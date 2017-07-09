Odyssey60s psychedelic hard rock
Odyssey
Odyssey Tracks
Inside Out (Single Remix)
Inside Out
Inside Out
Last played on
If You're Looking For A Way Out
If You're Looking For A Way Out
Last played on
If You're Lookin' For A Way Out
If You're Lookin' For A Way Out
Last played on
Use It Up And Wear It Out
Use It Up And Wear It Out
Last played on
Use It Up & Wear It Up
Use It Up & Wear It Up
Performer
Last played on
Sooner Or later (Live At Koko)
Sooner Or later (Live At Koko)
Performer
Last played on
Together (Live At Koko)
Together (Live At Koko)
Performer
Looking For A Way Out (Live At Koko)
Looking For A Way Out (Live At Koko)
Performer
Inside Out (Live At Koko)
Inside Out (Live At Koko)
Performer
Use It Up Or Wear It Out (Live At Koko)
Use It Up Or Wear It Out (Live At Koko)
Performer
Native New Yorker (Live At Koko)
Native New Yorker (Live At Koko)
Performer
Going Back To My Roots (Live At Koko)
Going Back To My Roots (Live At Koko)
Performer
Sooner or Later (feat. Romina Johnson)
Sooner or Later (feat. Romina Johnson)
Performer
Last played on
Inside Out
Inside Out
Performer
Last played on
Inside Out
Inside Out
Performer
Last played on
Happy Together
Happy Together
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Odyssey, Imagination, The Three Degrees, Village People, The Trammps and Gibson Brothers
Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK
1
May
2019
Odyssey
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
5
May
2019
Odyssey, Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson, Junior and Dina Carroll
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
6
May
2019
Odyssey
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
8
May
2019
Odyssey, Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson and Junior
Hull City Hall, Hull, UK
