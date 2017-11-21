Marie Myriam (born Myriam Lopes, 8 May 1957, Luluabourg, Belgian Congo, now Democratic Republic of the Congo) is a French singer of Portuguese descent.

Representing France, she won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1977 with L'oiseau et l'enfant ("The bird and the child") with music by Jean Paul Cara and words by Joe Gracy. The single reached #42 in the UK Singles Chart in June 1977.

In 1981, Myriam also represented France in the Yamaha Music Festival with the song "Sentimentale"; she came in ninth place. In recent years, she has read out the votes of the French Jury at the Eurovision Song Contest.[citation needed]

Myriam made an appearance at the 50th anniversary concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, in October 2005 as a guest presenter and performer. The same year, she wrote the introduction to the French edition of The Eurovision Song Contest – The Official History by John Kennedy O'Connor.