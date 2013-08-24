Wilfred Gerald EdwardsBorn 1938. Died 15 August 1992
1938
Wilfred Gerald Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfred Gerald "Jackie" Edwards (1938 – 15 August 1992) was a Jamaican musician and songwriter, whose career took in ska, R&B, soul, rocksteady, reggae, and ballads.
Wilfred Gerald Edwards Tracks
We're Gonna Love
Tell Me Darling
