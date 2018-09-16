Sonny BurgessRockabilly artist. Born 28 May 1931. Died 18 August 2017
Sonny Burgess
1931-05-28
Sonny Burgess Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Austin "Sonny" Burgess (May 28, 1929 – August 18, 2017) was an American rockabilly guitarist and singer.
Sonny Burgess Tracks
My Bucket`s Got A Hole In It
Ain't Got A Thing
Ain't Got A Thing
Sadie`s back in town
Sadie`s back in town
Itchy
Itchy
We Wanna Boogie
We Wanna Boogie
My Babe
My Babe
Red-Headed Woman
Red-Headed Woman
T For Texas
T For Texas
We Wanna Boogie (Alt. Take 3)
We Wanna Boogie (Alt. Take 3)
Find My Baby For Me
Find My Baby For Me
The Prisoner's Song
The Prisoner's Song
