Blossoms are an English indie pop band from Stockport, Greater Manchester. Formed in 2013, the band consists of Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass, synthesizer, backing vocals), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards, synthesizer, backing vocals).

They were on the BBC's Sound Of new music list for 2016 where they finished in fourth place. It was commented by the band and several other people that they were one of only two guitar bands on the list, alongside Rat Boy. Blossoms' self-titled debut album was one of the twelve albums nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2017.