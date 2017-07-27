Blossoms
2013
Blossoms Biography (Wikipedia)
Blossoms are an English indie pop band from Stockport, Greater Manchester. Formed in 2013, the band consists of Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass, synthesizer, backing vocals), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards, synthesizer, backing vocals).
They were on the BBC's Sound Of new music list for 2016 where they finished in fourth place. It was commented by the band and several other people that they were one of only two guitar bands on the list, alongside Rat Boy. Blossoms' self-titled debut album was one of the twelve albums nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2017.
Blossoms Performances & Interviews
Blossoms Tracks
How Long Will This Last
Blossoms
How Long Will This Last
How Long Will This Last
Last played on
Charlemagne
Blossoms
Charlemagne
Charlemagne
Last played on
Charlemagne (POWER INTRO (SHORT + MATT AND MOLLIE TAGGED)
Blossoms
Charlemagne (POWER INTRO (SHORT + MATT AND MOLLIE TAGGED)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-27T01:53:47
27
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
18:35
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/abmrn3
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T01:53:47
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
16:50
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/a529hn
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T01:53:47
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Reading + Leeds: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xxj5/acts/a4v6gw
Reading
2016-08-26T01:53:47
26
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-08T01:53:47
8
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
17:00
Strathallan Castle
