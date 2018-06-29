Damian Harris, also known by his stage name Midfield General, is the original founder of the Skint Records label.

Midfield General is the recording alias of Skint label boss Damian Harris. A prime architect of the sound of big beat, Harris grew up listening first to punk rock, then hip hop, and finally acid house. He then moved to Brighton to study art, eventually taking work as a DJ while promoting clubs around the city. In 1994, his music knowledge landed him a job at Loaded Records, where former Housemartins member Norman Cook - a friend of Harris' since his days working at the Rounder store in Brighton - recorded as Pizzaman. He is a fan of Arsenal F.C and has a season ticket at the Emirates Stadium. He has also appeared on episodes of the It's Up For Grabs Now and Tuesday Club - Arsenal podcasts with Alan Davies and Ian Stone. He also released a song called "Midfielding" featuring a monologue from surrealist and comedian Noel Fielding.