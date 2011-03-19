Archie Patrick Himons, also known as Little Archie and latterly Aashid Himons, (September 22, 1942—March 19, 2011) was an American singer and musician born in West Virginia. He was "a musical innovator that fused traditional country blues with reggae and world music during the late 1970s" and is best known for his "blu-reggae" band Afrikan Dreamland.