1954-12-07
Mike Nolan Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Nolan (born 7 December 1954) is a singer who is best known as one of the four original members of the British pop group, Bucks Fizz. He was born in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, but brought up in the UK, where he still resides. As a member of Bucks Fizz, he won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest and achieved 20 UK top 60 singles between 1981 and 1988, including three number one hits. He was a member of the group until 1996. Since 2004, he has been a member of the group The Original Bucks Fizz or OBF, along with other former Bucks Fizz members Cheryl Baker, Shelley Preston (from 2004–2009) and Jay Aston (since 2009).
- Mike Nolan from Bucks Fizz joins Sarahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023qbkw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023qbkw.jpg2014-07-27T16:35:00.000ZMike Nolan from Bucks Fizz joins Sara Cox to remember the band's huge success in the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p023qbl5
- Mike Nolan - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0198t30.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0198t30.jpg2013-05-20T11:59:00.000ZMike Nolan from Bucks Fizz picks his Tracks Of My Years for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0198t31
