Eubie BlakeBorn 7 February 1887. Died 12 February 1983
Eubie Blake
1887-02-07
Eubie Blake Biography (Wikipedia)
James Hubert Blake (February 7, 1887 – February 12, 1983), known as Eubie Blake, was an American composer, lyricist, and pianist of ragtime, jazz, and popular music. In 1921, he and his long-time collaborator Noble Sissle wrote Shuffle Along, one of the first Broadway musicals to be written and directed by African Americans. Blake's compositions included such hits as "Bandana Days", "Charleston Rag", "Love Will Find a Way", "Memories of You" and "I'm Just Wild About Harry". The musical Eubie!, which opened on Broadway in 1978, featured his works.
Shuffle Along
Noble Sissle
Shuffle Along
Shuffle Along
I'm just simply full of jazz (Shuffle Along)
Noble Sissle
I'm just simply full of jazz (Shuffle Along)
I'm just simply full of jazz (Shuffle Along)
Charleston Rag
Eubie Blake
Charleston Rag
Charleston Rag
After you've gone
Turner Layton
After you've gone
After you've gone
Ensemble
Home Again Blues
Eubie Blake
Home Again Blues
Home Again Blues
Memories Of You
Eubie Blake
Memories Of You
Memories Of You
