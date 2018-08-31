Ginette NeveuBorn 11 August 1919. Died 27 October 1949
Ginette Neveu Biography (Wikipedia)
Ginette Neveu (11 August 1919 – 28 October 1949) was a French classical violinist who was killed in a plane crash at the age of 30.
Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108 : 2nd mvt; II. Adagio
Johannes Brahms
Piece en forme d'habanera, arr. for violin & piano
Maurice Ravel
Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108
Jean Neveu
Proms 1945: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
