Lenny LiptonBorn 18 May 1940
Lenny Lipton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-05-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdbcd412-7eaf-43d6-8d36-a0dec5fb856b
Lenny Lipton Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard "Lenny" Lipton (born May 18, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York) is an American author, filmmaker, lyricist and inventor. At age 19, Lipton wrote the poem that became the basis for the lyrics to the song "Puff the Magic Dragon". He went on to write books on independent filmmaking and become a pioneer in the field of projected three-dimensional imagery. His technology is used to show 3D films on more than 25,000 theater screens worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lenny Lipton Tracks
Sort by
Puff the Magic Dragon
Peter Yarrow
Puff the Magic Dragon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puff the Magic Dragon
Last played on
Back to artist